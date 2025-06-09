Digital abuse on the rise

FWCC coordinator Shamima Ali. [Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre says gender-based violence is evolving, with technology, artificial intelligence and drugs contributing to new forms of abuse against women, children and other vulnerable groups.

FWCC coordinator Shamima Ali says while physical, emotional and sexual violence remain widespread, technology-facilitated abuse is becoming an increasing concern as digital platforms expand and become more accessible.

She says the growing drug problem is also contributing to the severity of violence experienced by survivors.

Ali says the Centre continues to receive cases involving domestic violence, marital rape and online abuse, highlighting the changing nature of gender-based violence in Fiji.

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She says addressing the issue requires more than stronger laws, calling for greater public awareness, improved digital safety education and better implementation of existing legislation.

Ali says government agencies, law enforcement and communities all have a role to play in preventing violence and supporting survivors.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre continues to provide community awareness programmes, mobile counselling services and confidential support for survivors.

Ali is encouraging anyone experiencing violence, or those concerned about someone they know, to seek help, assuring them that all reports are treated confidentially.