Exercise Bougainville to drive disaster policy improvements

[Photo: MOSESE RAQIO]

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development says Exercise Bougainville 2026 will provide a critical opportunity to strengthen Fiji’s disaster preparedness systems and improve policies guiding emergency response.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Rural and Maritime Development Mitieli Cama says the exercise is designed not only to test existing capabilities but also to identify areas where policies and operations can be improved.

Cama says any recommendations arising from the exercise will be considered to ensure Fiji’s disaster response mechanisms remain effective and responsive to future challenges.

“Of course, yes. That’s the whole purpose. If there is a need to change the policy, not only to change but to improve the existing policy, that is exactly the purpose of the exercise.”

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He says continuous improvement is essential in ensuring government agencies remain prepared to respond when disasters strike, particularly given Fiji’s vulnerability to natural hazards.

Cama says maintaining a state of readiness is a core responsibility of the Ministry, and exercises such as Bougainville provide a platform to assess current systems and strengthen coordination.

The Acting Permanent Secretary says the lessons gathered from the exercise will help shape future planning, enhance operational procedures, and ensure communities receive timely and effective support during emergencies.

Exercise Bougainville 2026 is aimed at testing Fiji’s national disaster response arrangements, strengthening coordination among key stakeholders, and building resilience against potential disaster scenarios.