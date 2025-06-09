Private sector focuses on growth opportunities

[Photo: FILE]

The private sector is now looking at how businesses can maximise opportunities provided under the 2025–2026 National Budget, with confidence remaining steady following the announcement.

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive Edward Bernard says the business community has responded positively to the budget, describing it as balanced and responsible given the limited fiscal space available to government.

Bernard says while businesses were expecting more major incentives, they are encouraged that existing measures have been maintained and extended.

He says businesses need to consider the current budget alongside the previous two budgets, as many initiatives introduced earlier continue to provide support for investment and growth.

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According to Bernard, the focus for businesses now is on implementation and on understanding how available incentives can be used to support expansion.

He says several industries are expected to benefit from targeted measures, including sawmilling, tourism, manufacturing and mining through initiatives such as fuel tax exemptions.

Bernard says other measures, including tax holidays, peer-to-peer lending and equity crowdfunding, could further support businesses by improving access to finance and encouraging investment.

He says maintaining policy certainty and improving the ease of doing business will be critical for attracting investment and strengthening economic growth.

The Federation says continued engagement between government and the private sector will remain important as businesses navigate the opportunities and challenges ahead.