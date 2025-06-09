Yasawa overcoming challenges ahead of final

[Source: File]

Yasawa Women’s preparations for the Royal Tea Ranadi Championship final have been far from straightforward, but head coach and prop Tuliana Ragadi believes the challenges faced along the way have brought the team closer together.

The finalists booked their place in Friday’s decider with a commanding 90-17 victory over the Northern Bulls; however, Ragadi says the journey from the quarter-finals has tested the squad.

“Our preparations from the quarterfinal until now haven’t been easy, but we have weathered it together as a team and we have one more giant ahead of us this Friday.”

Despite the emphatic semi-final result, Ragadi insists there are still areas the side needs to improve before the championship match.

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“We have some areas we still need to work on from the semifinals that we will need to improve in the final.”

The Yasawa forward also acknowledged the quality of opposition throughout the competition, saying every team they have faced this season has been well prepared.

“Every team we faced this year were tough teams that prepared well, but then again when the whistle blows that’s when you’ll see the team that prepared well.”

Yasawa will now shift its focus to Friday’s final as it aims to complete a successful campaign with the Ranadi Cup title.

The Ranadi and Vodafone Vanu Championship will air LIVE on FBC Sports.