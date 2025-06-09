Nadroga captain earns Drua development opportunity

[Source: File]

Nadroga captain Sakiusa Vosayaco has taken another step towards professional rugby after signing with the Fijian Drua Development Squad.

The hardworking loose forward has been one of the standout performers in the Skipper Cup, establishing himself as a key figure for Nadroga through his strong ball-carrying, defensive work and leadership qualities.

Vosayaco’s rise continued earlier this year when he captained the inaugural Skipper Select XV against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua during the club’s pre-season campaign. His performance was further rewarded with an appearance for the Drua Development side in a curtain-raiser match against Malolo at Churchill Park.

Fijian Drua General Manager Rugby Baden Stephenson says Vosayaco has earned his opportunity through consistent performances at the provincial level.

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“Sakiusa has consistently shown the qualities we value in a Drua player. He’s a hardworking loose forward, a respected leader and someone who has earned this opportunity through his performances at provincial level.”

Stephenson believes the move will help accelerate Vosayaco’s rugby development within a professional environment.

“We’re excited to welcome him into our Development programme and look forward to helping him continue his growth.”

Vosayaco says joining the Drua is a dream opportunity and a reward for years of sacrifice and dedication.

“I’m incredibly excited to have signed with the Drua. Looking back, it reminds me of all the sacrifices and challenges that have brought me to this point, and I’m truly grateful for everyone who has supported me along the way.”

The Nadroga skipper will now train within the Drua’s high-performance programme under the guidance of development coach Nemani Nadolo-Kuridrani and senior members of the Super Rugby squad.

Vosayaco becomes the latest player to progress from Fiji’s domestic rugby pathways into the Drua system as the franchise continues to identify and develop local talent.