Rewa ramps up OFC preparations

[Source: File]

Stratum Rewa FC has intensified its preparations for the 2026 OFC Men’s Champions League after entering camp at the Fiji FA Academy in Vatuwaqa.

The Delta Tigers are using the camp to fine-tune combinations and build momentum ahead of the regional tournament, which will feature some of the Pacific’s top clubs.

Before turning its full attention to the continental championship, Rewa will face Global Care Suva FC in the Extra Premier League this weekend.

The match is expected to provide an important test for the Delta Tigers as they continue to sharpen their squad ahead of OFC competition.

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Following the league fixture, Rewa will shift camp to the Western Division for the final phase of its build-up as it aims to make a strong impression on the regional stage.