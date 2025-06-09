Police delays frustrate Vatulele villagers

Aerial view of Vatulele Island. [Photo: FILE]

Villagers on Vatulele Island say delayed police responses are discouraging them from reporting incidents, with some cases taking weeks before officers attend.

Community leaders say the delays are undermining public confidence in law enforcement and leaving residents feeling unsupported.

Village headman Ratu Ekini Vuainanovo says police often arrive two to three weeks after a case is reported, by which time the urgency of the matter has passed.

Delays in action from police have left many villagers questioning whether it is worthwhile reporting incidents at all.

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“Sometimes it takes two to three weeks for police to arrive on the island to attend to reported cases. By then, the suspect may have already left the village, and crucial evidence may no longer be available.”

Vuainanovo says the reason most frequently given for the delayed response is the lack of transportation, despite the villagers offering that they will bring the culprit in Korolevu, and police would also say that they will need approval from the Lautoka office to attend the case.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says transport and bad weather can delay police responses in remote maritime communities.

The village of Vatulele is committed to safeguarding its villagers by establishing a crime Committee that ensures security in the Village.