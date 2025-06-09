New survey guides water investment

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

The Government has released its first nationwide rural water mapping survey, providing a comprehensive database that will guide future investment and improve water and sanitation services across the country.

Assistant Minister for Public Works Naisa Tuinaceva says the National Rural Water Point Mapping Survey Report provides Fiji with its first comprehensive national baseline on rural water, sanitation and hygiene services.

He adds that this will give the Government and development partners the data needed to make informed investment decisions.

Tuinaceva says the survey covered 1,600 rural communities and complements water, sanitation and hygiene surveys conducted in 978 schools.

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He adds that the findings establish a strong evidence base for future planning, investment and service delivery.

“Policy sets a clear direction for the efficient, equitable and sustainable management of Fiji’s water resources, while promoting universal access to safe drinking water, improved sanitation and hygiene services. It strengthens collaboration across sectors and provides a common framework for planning, implementation, monitoring and investment.”

He says the survey data has already proven valuable, with development partners and Government agencies using it to support rural water and sanitation planning and infrastructure development.

Tuinaceva adds that the Department of Water and Sewerage has now officially released the dataset to improve access to information, strengthen collaboration and encourage greater investment in the sector.

He says the survey complements the newly launched National Water Resources Management and Sanitation Policy and the Fiji Integrated Water Resources Management Plan, which will guide the sustainable management of Fiji’s freshwater resources over the next decade.