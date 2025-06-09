Iran to get Chinese shoulder-launched missile systems in weeks, sources say

[Source: Reuters]

Iran is expected to receive within weeks a first shipment out of up to 400 Chinese-made shoulder-fired air-defence missile launchers, three sources familiar with the deal told ​Reuters, as it rebuilds its defences amid war with the United States.

The purchase, valued at $60-70 million, is one of Tehran’s largest-known efforts to strengthen its short-range air ‌defences since the outbreak of its war with the U.S. and Israel, which exposed gaps in Iran’s ability to protect military sites and strategic infrastructure.

The contract covers the purchase of between 300 and 400 man-portable air defence systems (MANPADS), including Chinese-made QW-12 and FN-16 missiles, the sources said.

The deal was signed with Zhongqing Baoshang International Investment, a Hong Kong-based company that the sources said was acting as an intermediary between the Iranian ​side and the Chinese supplier.

Article continues after advertisement

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter. Iran’s foreign ministry ​did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

China’s Foreign Ministry said: “The relevant reports are completely groundless. China has consistently played a role ⁠in promoting peace and ending the conflict.”