Dulux marks 40 years of service in Fiji

Dulux Chief Executive Officer Roshan Singh. [Photo: SUPPLIED]

Dulux is celebrating 40 years in Fiji, marking four decades of innovation, local manufacturing and growth, while unveiling plans for further expansion and two new environmentally friendly products.

The milestone will be celebrated at corporate events in Suva, bringing together customers, business partners, employees and industry stakeholders.

Although the Dulux brand was introduced to Fiji in 1986, the company’s history dates back to 1968 when British Paints established the country’s first paint manufacturing facility.

A major milestone came in 2006 when Pacific Coatings Pte Limited, led by local shareholders Viliame Leqa, Greg Lawlor and Neil Underhill, acquired the business, making it a 100 percent locally owned company.

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Today, Pacific Coatings operates two manufacturing facilities, four warehouses, six trade centres and employs more than 100 people, while exporting products to more than eight Pacific Island countries.

The company also strengthened its operations in 2022 after acquiring Fiji’s largest industrial chemical manufacturing facility from Ixom Global.

Looking ahead, Pacific Coatings is progressing plans for a new purpose-built manufacturing facility in Lami, expected to boost production, improve efficiency and create more jobs.

Chief Executive Officer Roshan Singh says the anniversary reflects more than four decades of business success.

Singh says the company’s journey from British Paints to Dulux has been built on innovation, resilience and strong partnerships, adding they remain committed to investing in Fiji, their people and the wider Pacific while delivering quality products and sustainable solutions for generations to come.