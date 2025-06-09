[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Jr NTR hospitalized after shoulder injury during Dragon shoot; doctors advise 6 to 8 weeks of complete rest

Fans of Jr NTR were left concerned after reports emerged that the actor sustained a shoulder injury while filming an action sequence for his much-awaited film Dragon.

The upcoming action thriller, directed by Prashanth Neel, has already generated immense buzz for showcasing the superstar in a never-seen-before avatar as an assassin.

The film’s announcement teaser had promised high-octane action, and it appears that one of those intense sequences resulted in the unfortunate mishap.

Article continues after advertisement

Jr NTR hospitalized after shoulder injury during Dragon shoot; doctors advise 6 to 8 weeks of complete rest

On July 27, Jr NTR’s team released an official statement updating fans about the actor’s health.

According to the statement, the injury occurred earlier in the evening, following which the actor immediately underwent a detailed medical evaluation.

The official statement read, “We regret to inform everyone that Mr. NTR sustained an unfortunate shoulder injury earlier this evening.

Following a thorough medical evaluation, the team of doctors headed by Dr. J. Madhusudan Rao and Dr. R. A. Purnachandra Tejaswi has advised complete rest for six to eight weeks to ensure a smooth and complete recovery.”

The team further reassured fans that there is no reason to panic and promised to keep everyone informed about his recovery. “We would like to assure everyone that there is absolutely no cause for panic. We will continue to share official updates regarding his health and recovery as and when appropriate. Thank you for your understanding and continued support,” the statement added.

The update quickly went viral on social media, with fans from across the country sending heartfelt wishes for the actor’s speedy recovery.

Many also expressed hope that the injury would not significantly impact the production schedule of Dragon.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, Dragon is one of the most anticipated pan-India films currently in production.

Apart from Jr NTR, the film boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Biju Menon, Rukmini Vasanth, Khushbu Sundar, Guru Somasundaram, Rajeev Kanakala, Ashutosh Rana, Anshuman Pushkar, Sidhant Gupta, Prabhas Srinu, Shatru, Shiva, and Bhimal Jeet Oberoi in pivotal roles.

While the makers are yet to reveal further details about the film’s storyline, Dragon is expected to deliver a gripping action spectacle.

The film is currently slated to hit theatres on June 11, 2027, and fans will now be eagerly awaiting both Jr NTR’s recovery and the next major update from the makers.