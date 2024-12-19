Jailed killer tried to dissolve pregnant wife in acid

NSW Police and Forensic officers at the scene where a woman was found dead inside an apartment at North Parramatta [Source: AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi]

A man who attempted to dissolve his pregnant wife’s body in a chemical-filled bath killed her out of anger because she might leave him, a court has been told.

Meraj Zafar pleaded guilty to murdering Arnima Hayat at their western Sydney apartment in January 2022.

He was sentenced to 21 years and six months in jail with a non-parole period of 16 years in the NSW Supreme Court on Thursday.

In the hours after murdering his wife, Zafar purchased hydrochloric acid from Bunnings and used it in an attempt to dissolve her body in a bathtub.

Ms Hayat was just 19 years old when she married Zafar in a private Islamic ceremony, which the court heard neither of their families attended nor supported.

Zafar had previously made threats against his soon-to-be wife’s father, Abu Hayat, who took out a restraining order against him.

At the time of her death, a pregnant Ms Hayat had told friends she was scared and planning to leave her husband, who she said had been violent towards her.

Zafar either choked or smothered his wife to death, motivated by anger at the prospect of her leaving him, Justice Deborah Sweeney said.

“This was against a background of controlling and violent behaviour by the offender,” the judge added.

Ms Hayat made a number of complaints to friends about Zafar’s violence, but never reported the abuse to police.

On one occasion, she said Zafar had put his hands around her neck causing her to become unconscious.

The young woman told friends she was considering going to police about the abuse and that she regretted marrying him and wanted a divorce.

“She wanted to end the relationship, she was scared,” Justice Sweeney said.

On the evening of her death, Ms Hayat messaged a friend, who told her she had no choice but to stay with him.

“No, I hate him,” the young bride replied.

It was the last communication Ms Hayat would have with anyone other than her killer.

In conversations with his mother, Zafar confessed the pair had fought, prompting her to call an ambulance to the premises.

“(Police) found Ms Hayat’s body naked lying face down in the bathtub with her face hidden,” Justice Sweeney said.

Zafar later turned himself in to police, telling one officer he didn’t want to “do 20 years” while admitting he had made a mistake.