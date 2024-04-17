World

Israeli war cabinet meets again on Iran attack response

Reuters

April 17, 2024 6:20 am

[Source: Reuters]

Israel’s war cabinet was set to meet for the third time in three days on Tuesday, an official said, to decide on a response to Iran’s first-ever direct attack, amid international pressure to avoid further escalating Middle East conflicts.

Military chief of staff Herzi Halevi had promised that Saturday night’s launch of more than 300 missiles, cruise missiles and drones from Iran at Israeli territory “will be met with a response”, but gave no details.

While the attack caused no deaths and little damage, thanks to the air defences and countermeasures of Israel and its allies, it has increased fears that violence rooted in the Gaza war is spreading, with the risk of open war between long-time foes Iran and Israel.

Article continues after advertisement

Iran launched the attack in retaliation for an airstrike on its embassy compound in Damascus on April 1 attributed to Israel, but signalled that it did not seek further escalation.

President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the weekend that the United States, Israel’s main protector, would not participate in an Israeli counter-strike.

Together with European allies, Washington instead strove on Tuesday to toughen economic and political sanctions against Iran in an attempt to dissuade Israel from violent retaliation.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said he was “leading a diplomatic attack”, writing to 32 countries to ask them to place sanctions on Iran’s missile programme and follow Washington in proscribing its dominant military force, the Revolutionary Guard Corps, as a terrorist group.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the U.S. would use sanctions, and work with allies, to keep disrupting Iran’s “malign and destabilizing activity”.

She told a news conference in Washington that all options to disrupt Iran’s “terrorist financing” were on the table, and that she expected further sanctions against Iran to be announced in coming days.

European Union foreign ministers scheduled a video meeting on the Middle East for Tuesday.

Last autumn, Germany campaigned with France and other EU partners to extend the bloc’s existing sanctions regime against Iran that targets drone production.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday that several EU members had now promised to look again at extending those sanctions, announcing that she would head to Israel within hours to discuss how to prevent an escalation.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday the Group of Seven major democracies was working on a package of measures against Iran; Italy, which has the G7 presidency, suggested any new sanctions would target individuals.

Report recommends transfer of iTaukei Trust Fund to GCC

Nabavatu village relocation project progressing well

Byrne is new Flying Fijians coach

PM updates parliament on MOU with Australia

COC sets course with new standard operating procedures

PM backs inclusion of resource owners in carbon policy

Sugar ministry committed to assist farmers

Labasa landowners look to business partnerships

New auto gas station opens in Nakasi

Water supply disruptions expected in greater Nasinu area

No illegal gravel extraction says Vosarogo

Hurricanes will be an exciting challenge for us: Byrne

Valuable lessons through experience for Silktails

Israeli war cabinet meets again on Iran attack response

Drua to ensure all games are inclusive and family friendly

Drua wary of Canes brutal scrummaging

Fourth body found weeks after Baltimore bridge collapse

New Zealand's Stuff Group to produce news programme after Warner Bros Discovery closes newsroom

Junior elite swimmers to get baptism of fire

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed: Rust armourer sentenced to 18 months for Halyna Hutchins' death

Iraqi leader calls for restraint in Middle East during Washington visit

Alcaraz uncertain about Madrid title defence due to arm injury

Kiribati court rules suspended Australian judge cannot be deported

Will Smith surprises Coachella with ‘Men in Black’ performance

Drew Carey explains why he helped striking writers

Trump trial: Dozens of jurors rejected as they say they cannot be impartial

Bye week helps Fijian Drua

Constitutional officer’s remuneration to be reviewed

Netflix’s animated ‘Good Times’ flunks the TV reboot test

ECF not a busy body: Malimali

It's my call says PM

We have to be accurate against Force: Rauluni

Man in custody over alleged stabbing

Athletics Fiji to work closely with Secondary Schools

Maintaining curriculum relevance vital: Gavoka

Push for MSME education in schools

Grimes apologizes for disastrous Coachella set

Stabbing at Wakeley church a terror incident, Australian police say

Jordie Barrett's sabbatical season in Ireland creates stir

Billie Eilish and Shakira are surprise performers

New Flying Fijians coach to be named in 24 hours: Mazey

Gavoka stunned with request

Gavoka given time to relinquish his role

COC to deal with all complaints accordingly

Man questioned over alleged murder

Over 500 drug offenses recorded this year

Snap checks continue to yield positive results: ACP Driu

Ritchie's tale of ungentlemanly warfare aims to be fun

Iran did not provide US with attack warning or targets, White House says

Offshore investment to diversify FNPF’s investment portfolio

Come support your Fijian Drua teams: Hussein

Palmer hits four as Chelsea thrash Everton 6-0

Ministry cracks down on safety violations

Mar sets the bar high

Zone meet results look promising: FSSAA

Australia church stabbing: bishop wounded, 15-year-old arrested

Ben Shelton becomes new American No. 1

Re-establishment of PWD emphasizes responsible progress

Plans to bring Fijian students home for practical work

Lemma wins men's Boston Marathon, Obiri retains women's title

At Trump trial, prosecutors say gag order violations could mean fines, jail

More development earmarked for Levuka Town

Fiji ready to host the SPTE event next month

Government and FAO to assist Wainuqa farmers

Ousted Minister turns SODELPA leader

FWCC slams police response 

Iran says it gave warning before attacking Israel. US says that's not true

This will be the game to watch: Masi

Rabuka sends condolences to Australia over Bondi Junction attack

Fiji to host GDN conference

Undefeated Hurricanes preparing for brutal battle with Fijian Drua in Suva

Ministry plans for digital policy implementation

Drua Women to right some wrongs

ADB urges government to boost tourism investment

Weather blackspots need funding

Weather's been a major setback: Miller

Major hotel development to commence in Labasa

'Sunset Boulevard' and Scherzinger shine at UK's Olivier awards

Mallorca investigating alleged racist gesture towards Real's Tchouameni

Rayalu urges immediate funding action

FPL boosts forestry expertise

Minister explains duty reduction

Warriors go down fighting

Turkey's woof express takes disabled dogs on a daily ride

Consistency still an issue: Rauluni

Epilepsy cause of death says report

Fijian soldiers safe in Golan Heights

Former Fijian shaken by Bondi stabbing

Drua need your support against the Hurricanes: Nasilasila

The sweet side of Lisbon with a cupcake guru

120 local pilots currently flying

MSME strategic plan to boost GDP

Defence a let-down for Silktails: Keteca

We are not an easy team to beat: Navua FC

VT Solutions to host Fiji Cybersec event

Woods unable to conjure Masters magic in forgettable final round

Tokyo's public toilets are a unique tourist attraction for visitors

Ba woman charged for alleged fraud

'Obvious' Sydney killer targeted women - Australian police

All six victims and attacker named, motive investigated

Powerball player wins $1.3 billion jackpot

Ministry committed to fostering entrepreneurial growth

Singh urges action on climate-driven workplace safety

Blood donations play a vital role: Naulivou

Bjorn Ulvaeus says ABBA success humbling as he marks two milestones

Sydney knife attacker had mental health issues

G7 leaders condemn Iran, warn of risk of escalation

Force acknowledges drug problem in urban areas

Rauluni hopes for the best

More students register with Fiji Chess

Fiji's growth forecasted to slow: ADB Economic Outlook

US will not take part in any Israeli retaliatory action against Iran

FHRDC calls for probe into sex worker's death

Arsenal's title hopes hit with 2-0 loss to Villa as Man City get boost

Accessing finance still a challenge: Rayalu

Eze and Palace deal Liverpool big blow to title chances with 1-0 victory

Pereira brace secures Fulham's 2-0 win at West Ham

Digitalizing operations for enhanced efficiency

Fogarty field goal gets Raiders home in golden point thriller

Lomax's leaping helps Dragons hunt down Tigers

Tennis drama 'Challengers' showcases Zendaya's versatility

Navua stuns Suva

UN Security Council to meet Sunday on Iran attack after Israel request

Police identify children in video stunt, stress on safety

Water restoration in parts of Suva to begin this evening

Sikivou re-elected

India’s healthcare project to set benchmark

Verevou and Waranivalu double in Rewa win

Phillies enjoy walk-off win vs. Pirates

Agriculture Ministry recognize climate impacts on farmers

Iran's attack on Israel: World leaders react

Masters rookie Hojgaard gets Amen Corner lesson

Dining hall with Trojan War decorations uncovered in Pompeii

One-year-old drowns near home

Cumu recovering, unavailable for semi-final

Australia continues Silktails partnership

Sydney knife attacker identified

Parts of Suva to experience water disruptions for repairs

Labasa moves to second

Woods's dreamy talk of Green Jacket ends in nightmare round

Multiple fire incidents reported across the country

Sirens, blasts sound across Israel after Iran launches retaliatory attack

Mineral resources development vital: Vosarogo

Thailand kicks off Songkran water festival with a splash

Peru stakes claim to world's oldest human, born in 1900

Sydney stabbing that killed 6 was not an ideological attack

Cable car accident kills one, prompting massive rescue effort

Roosters scout impressed with local talent

Ballet hails the return of water to Rome's ancient Caracalla baths

Biden to return to Washington amid Iran threats against Israel

Iran launches drone attack at Israel, expected to unfold 'over hours'

Fernandes earns unconvincing Man United draw at Bournemouth

Ash Good, 38, dies after desperately trying to protect her baby

Man City hammer Luton to move top

Ministry considers land valuation act

Water mains extension project brings relief to Nadroga villages

Wolves’ Cunha punishes struggling Forest in 2-2 draw

Struggling Burnley held by Brighton after horror own goal

FENC to open a learning centre for single mothers

Village burial ground relocated due to sea level rise

Brentford secure long-awaited win against Sheffield United

Scheffler leads early in Masters third round, Woods struggles

Ruud upsets Djokovic to join Tsitsipas in Monte Carlo final

Hurricanes send powerful message with dominant win over Chiefs

Six people killed, attacker shot dead in Bondi Junction shopping centre stabbing attack

Fijian Drua to play Force in semi

Five-star Ronaldo heaps pressure on injury hit Bunnies

Asi steps up to secure Eels win against Cowboys

5 dead, suspect killed in attack at major shopping mall

Warriors, Sea Eagles play themselves to a standstill in epic draw

Lancaster hat-trick helps Rebels roll Highlanders

Baleinaloto magic saves Tailevu

Ravonikula sinks Nadi at Subrail Park

Panthers put nine tries on Silktails

China natural disasters cost $3.3 billion in first quarter

US, Japan, Philippines trilateral deal to change dynamic

WAF implements interim solution for damaged pipeline

Students strive for second shot at Coke Games qualification

Police probe disturbing video of children's harmful actions

Ra High oust RKS Eels to reach semis

Fiji Link flight delays DFPL match

SRIF to collaborate more with FSC

Masters co-leaders summon patience to battle windy Augusta

Eid in the Park hailed a success

Olympic champion Rojas out of Paris Games with injury

USP graduates encourage students to persevere

US biotech executive sentenced to 7 years in jail for COVID test fraud

Water infrastructure damage unacceptable: Ro Filipe

Tailevu faces uphill battle

Naitasiri Warriors book FSSRL semis spot

Fiji Airports key driver of national aviation ambitions

FENC helps over 6,000 students this year

Good turnout at swimming Grand Prix

Sinner, Djokovic reach Monte Carlo semis

Family issues land youth on the street

Eid celebration attract good crowd

Woods a cut above, sets another Masters record

Israel on edge for Iranian retaliation after embassy strike

Repair on damaged pipeline on track

Rauluni happy with Drua Women accomplishments