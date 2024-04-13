World

Israel on edge for Iranian retaliation after embassy strike

Reuters

April 13, 2024 9:04 am

[Source: Reuters]

Israel braced for an attack by Iran or its proxies as warnings grew of retaliation for the killing last week of a senior officer in Iran’s embassy in Damascus.

Countries including India, France, Poland and Russia have warned their citizens against travel to the region, already on edge over the war in Gaza, now in its seventh month. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the threat from Iran was real and viable.

The Israeli military said it had not issued fresh instructions to civilians, but asked people to remain vigilant.

Article continues after advertisement

“Over the past day, the military has conducted a situational assessment and approved plans for a range of scenarios following reports and statements on an Iranian attack,” chief military spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement on Friday.

Israel’s foreign ministry did not comment on reports that some Israeli diplomatic missions had been partially evacuated and security stepped up.

“The revenge will come,” wrote Israel’s largest daily newspaper, Yedioth Ahronoth. “For the moment, the premise is that it will be very soon, in the next few days.”

Israel did not claim responsibility for the airstrike on April 1 that killed Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a senior commander in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps’ overseas Quds Force, and six other officers as they attended a meeting in the Damascus embassy compound.

But Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Israel “must be punished and shall be” for an operation he said was equivalent to an attack on Iranian soil.

“It’s going to be very difficult for Iran not to retaliate,” said Raz Zimmt, senior researcher at Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies.

“I still believe that Iran doesn’t want to engage in full-scale, direct military confrontation against Israel, and certainly not with the United States. But it has to do something.”

IRAN WANTS TO AVOID ESCALATION, SOURCES SAY

On Friday, both Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and army chief General Herzi Halevi had meetings with the visiting head of U.S. Central Command General Michael Kurilla to coordinate a possible response.

Iranian sources and diplomats from the United States, Israel’s main protector, say Tehran has signalled to Washington that it wishes to avoid escalation and will not act hastily.

But the risk remains that any response might spin out of control.

Since Iran viewed the embassy attack as equivalent to an attack on its own territory, Zimmt said a direct attack on Israeli soil by Iran itself rather than a proxy such as Hezbollah in Lebanon was a real possibility.

Iran has missiles capable of hitting Israel directly and in recent weeks, Israel has bolstered its air defences, which have intercepted thousands of rockets fired by Hamas from Gaza and by Hezbollah from Lebanon.

The Israeli military has called back reservists in preparation for any escalation along its northern border, where it exchanges fire almost daily with Hezbollah.

Late on Friday, it said around 40 rocket launches were identified crossing into Israel from Lebanon, most of which were intercepted with the remainder falling on open ground without causing any injuries.

The army has pulled most of its troops and armoured vehicles out of Gaza. Ministers said the move was in advance of a long-promised assault on the city of Rafah, where thousands of Hamas fighters are believed to be dug in beside more than a million Palestinians displaced from other parts of Gaza.

In Israel, although there have been no formal security instructions, some parents said their children had been told to take books home for the Passover school holidays in preparation for possible lesson disruptions.

Repair on damaged pipeline on track

Government committed to addressing skills gap

Empowering Fijian artists in the digital music industry

Eid in the Car Park celebration today

Man dies in Navua accident

New minimum wage set for August 1st implementation

SODELPA to announce a new leader

WAF considers action against contractor

Chaudhry urges AG's recusal in Acting SoE decisions

New scanner to boost archival preservation

USP records high female graduate rate

Israel on edge for Iranian retaliation after embassy strike

Rauluni happy with Drua Women accomplishments

Sorovi joins Fijian Drua

Fiji Warriors need to step up: Seruvakula

Kotoisuva injury forces Silktails backline reshuffle

Tailevu Zone steps up a notch

Drua on a mission: Coates

Moana Pasifika steal win late over Queensland Reds after two red cards

Storm steal late victory to deny Dogs comeback

Tahs beat Reds to ice unbeaten Super W regular season

Russia, Germany, UK urge restraint as Iranian threat puts Middle East on edge

Soaring Marama to premier tonight

RKS, Tailevu North retain Zone titles

Premier League to introduce semi-automated offside technology next season

WAF expects completion of repair by tomorrow

Immigration Office addresses long queues, exploring solutions

French artist in race against time to finish monumental piece

UniFiji reaches another milestone

Iran aims to contain fallout in Israel response, will not be hasty

Drua Women showing good form: Rauluni

Joint effort to tackle drug problem

Double gold for Navitikula at Tailevu Zone

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry producing two new Netflix shows

Village leaders to prioritize family values: Tubuna

China to promote rice production

32 teams to battle for schools league supremacy

USATF proud of Olympic prize money plan

Tourism recovery boosts Fiji's economy: ADB

Willett produces another Masters surprise in comeback from surgery

Final preparations underway for Eid in the Park celebration

Stallions to host Suva in top-of-table-clash

DPM launches $22m poultry hatchery

LTA warns students and drivers on bus safety

Man charged for obtaining financial advantage

Water disruption to affect Suva to Lami schools

LICI recognises top advisors

OJ Simpson, NFL star acquitted in ‘trial of the century’, dies aged 76

Russia and Kazakhstan battle record floods as rivers rise further

We’re not worried about Rebels’ fans: Rauluni

Repairs at Lower DN600 Tamavua burst main continue

Al-Hilal crush Al-Ittihad to lift Saudi Super Cup

Pressure mounts for Taekwondo pair

Water woes extend to Lami

Tailevu North out to retain girl’s division title

Jian slams AUKUS pact as a threat to regional stability

COC meeting set for end of April: Rabuka

Rebels coach slam Fijian Drua bans

Medvedev dumped out of Monte Carlo Masters by Khachanov

Rahm opens Masters defence with par, DeChambeau shares early lead

Exciting activities planned for Eid celebration

Pacific Island leaders unite for peace building

Taskforce to look into food safety

New Financial Management System to enhance efficiency

Housing Ministry signs MOU with Habitat for Humanity

Education Ministry team monitors water issue

South Korea opposition wins landslide parliamentary vote

Gaga's Harley Quinn comforts Phoenix's Joker in 'Folie à Deux' trailer

Babasiga Lions out to improve DFPL standings

Biden, Japan's Kishida forge new partnership

Residents suffer as water supply issues persists

Police to get tough on students' disruptive actions on buses

Silktails players showing positive attitude

Businessman bailed over alleged sexual assault

Ecuador's ex-Vice President Glas attempted suicide

Amewudah-Rivers supported amid racist remark on 'Romeo & Juliet' casting

Five international airlines using Fiji Airways Academy

‘Size really matters’: Tyson Fury says Usyk is too small to unify titles

Ministry partners with Drainage Board for sustainable growth

Chinese firms helping military get AI chips added to US export blacklist

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga unleash complex love amid chaos in Gotham in first footage

Conan O'Brien's 'Weird' tonight show return

Mali's junta suspends political party activities until further notice

More water woes for Suva residents

Three arrested for attempted ATM robbery in Nadi

Patel relinquishes chairmanship

Three sons of Hamas leader Haniyeh killed in Israeli airstrike

Semi-final for Suva crowd would be fantastic: Rauluni

Jr NTR partners with Karan Johar and AA Films

Police take charge with new school measures

FICAC disclosures questioned in Whippy and O'Connor case

RKS out for vengeance

Drainage board to assist the agriculture ministry

Clean water for Yasawa village after years of struggles

Francesca receives boost for Fiji Finals

Modi eyes a third win in India election.

Eid is about unity and solidarity: Maulana Aleem

Rosie Holidays opens new gallery to mark its 50th anniversary

MAIDAAN is one of the finest sports-based films of Bollywood

42-year-old woman arrested for alleged fraud

Gazans live on memories of past Eid festivals as war ruins special day

Fisheries station expands into prawn hatchery

Help locate Batirerega

Triple-murder, suicide in Spain blamed on gender-based violence

Sajid Nadiadwala to unveil title of his next with Salman Khan on Eid

Drua Women to work on better execution

Tuwai to receive $33k

Russians flee 'very unusual' floods in boats

Canada risks another 'catastrophic' wildfire season

Deputy PM emphasize unity and charity this Eid

Raphinha scores twice to help Barca fight back and win at PSG

Atletico survive late Dortmund pressure to hold on for 2-1 win

Chinese ambassador dismisses geopolitical claims

Hopes high for Silktails to end winless streak

Eid is a time for family: Bainimarama

Ravatu eyes Fiji Finals Blue Ribbon medal

Lands Ministry cracks down on illegal extraction

Take pictures of your receipts: Shandil

Iowa's Caitlin Clark wins second consecutive Wooden Award

Astros P Spencer Arrighetti to make MLB debut vs. Royals

WAF commits to providing clean water

Land identified for speciality cardiac hospital: Prasad

Ministry committed to enhancing work environment

Tubuna commends Butakoci production

Cabinet endorses adaptive social protection strategy

NHS and ACS defend Triple N Zone titles

The Jon Snow sequel to ‘Game of Thrones’ isn’t happening, Kit Harington says

Powerball player wins $1.3 billion jackpot

Expect minimum wage update in budget announcement

Eid-Ul-Fitr to be celebrated tomorrow

China's project to fuel economic growth in Vanua Levu

Amy Winehouse biopic 'Back to Black' a celebration, its makers say

Tove to debut against Rebels

SMU program to boost rural development

Biden plans to cancel student loan debt, 23 million Americans may be impacted

RKS Eels ready to defend Vodafone Trophy

EU commits to supporting Agriculture in Fiji

More local tennis competitions needed

NFA to investigate three fire incidents

Fiji and Samoa meet to tackle talent drain

Spain's Cortes suspended until 2039 over match-fixing

Parents of Michigan school shooter sentenced to 10-15 years in prison

Warner Bros. teases ‘Joker’ sequel, ‘Beetlejuice 2’ and more at CinemaCon

Chinese experts wrap up study on Vanua Levu Roads

Sami is Fiji’s new High Commissioner to India

At movie industry convention, leaders say blockbusters alone aren’t enough

14-year-old missing

More analysis needed on medicinal cannabis cultivation

Newshub to close - website to shut down, up to 300 job losses

National budget to target critical challenges

Lomani gets six-week suspension, Koroiduadua out for two

Suspect arrested following drug raid

Gavoka commends India for its support

Drua women focused on Rebels rather than home semi-final

Warriors start WRPC with win

World Bank to help address Fiji's wastewater challenges

ACS and Nakasi lead unofficial tally

Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' hits No. 1

PM extends Eid greetings

Trump loses bid to delay hush money trial pending gag order appeal

Two to front court over alleged deception

Peru stakes claim to world's oldest human, born in 1900

Cabinet approves review of National Aviation Policy

Spike in HIV/AIDS a grave concern says PM

Niger coup risks jump in EU immigration, commissioner says

Downey Jr. responds to Kimmel's Oscars joke

Workshop on safeguarding financial systems

Byrne tips hat off to players

Kane scores as Bayern Munich draw 2-2 at Arsenal

Real Madrid held at home in six-goal thriller against Man City

Russia, Kazakhstan evacuates 100,000+ in historic floods

Zendaya praises Tom Holland's career choices

Hamas reviews Israeli proposal

Expect surprises in Fiji Finals this year: Miller

Robbery suspects mostly unemployed: ACP Driu

Izumi eyes Team Fiji 2027 Pacific Games spot

Savura water intake blocked affecting water supply

Fiji Navy Commander acknowledges resource gap

Defiant Woods sizing up a sixth Green Jacket

Pollution and vandalism raise concerns in Nadi

International trade is vital: Cian

Ditoka emphasizes innovation and partnership

Djokovic dominates to reach Monte Carlo third round, Zverev also advances

Two sustain injuries following accident

DPM Prasad meets technical team from India

Pakistan call up Amir, Wasim for T20 series against New Zealand

Cabinet approves minimum wage review

Rabuka dismisses claims on land titles and leases

Malimali calls for calm

Hamas says Israeli proposal failed to meet Palestinian demands, yet it is under review

Namosimalua says Rasova adhered to requirements

Nasova eyes Olympics

Revenue collection on track says Prasad

Rups largest retail complex opens in Labasa

More rain for the Eastern Division

No Auckland offer yet for Krishna

Meeting to decide on Triple N Zone meet resumption

Strengthening Fiji’s resilience to disaster risk management

Eid in the Park to reflect on togetherness

Actor Jonathan Majors avoids jail after domestic violence conviction