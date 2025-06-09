Iranians describe fear and sadness over Trump evacuation warning

[ Source: BBC News ]

Many Iranians have reacted with fear and dismay at Donald Trump’s instruction to “immediately evacuate Tehran”.

The capital’s almost 10 million residents have now been left to decide whether to shelter in their homes – bracing themselves for what could come next – or attempt to join the heavy traffic leaving the country’s capital.

President Trump made his comments just moments before cutting short his trip to the G7 in Canada, leaving many wondering if this could mean a further escalation in the conflict between Israel and Iran was imminent.

Many of those deciding to leave Tehran are posting images of their homes online, a poignant trend in Persian-language social media for those leaving their city behind.

