Hegseth says Ukraine cannot expect return to old borders

[ Source : Reuters ]

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said a return to Ukraine’s pre-2014 borders was unrealistic and the Trump administration does not see NATO membership for Kyiv as part of a solution to the war triggered by Russia’s invasion.

Speaking at a meeting of Ukraine’s military allies at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday, Hegseth delivered the clearest and bluntest public statement so far on the new U.S. administration’s approach to the nearly three-year-old war.

“We want, like you, a sovereign and prosperous Ukraine. But we must start by recognising that returning to Ukraine’s pre-2014 borders is an unrealistic objective,” Hegseth told the meeting of Ukrainian officials and more than 40 allies.

Article continues after advertisement

“Chasing this illusionary goal will only prolong the war and cause more suffering,” he added.

He also told Washington’s NATO allies that they would have to step up and assume greater responsibility for Europe’s security.

He said “stark strategic realities”, such U.S. border security issues and threats posed by China, prevented the U.S. from being “primarily focused on the security of Europe”.