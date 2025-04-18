Hamas ready to release all remaining hostages for end to Gaza war

[ Source: Reuters ]

Hamas’ Gaza chief said the group was ready to immediately negotiate a deal to swap all hostages for an agreed number of Palestinians jailed by Israel as part of a broader deal to end the war in the enclave.

In a televised speech, Khalil Al-Hayya, who leads the Hamas negotiating team for indirect talks with Israel, said the group refused an interim truce deal.

“Netanyahu and his government use partial agreements as a cover for their political agenda, which is based on continuing the war of extermination and starvation, even if the price is sacrificing all his prisoners (hostages).”

“We will not be part of passing this policy,” said Hayya, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

