Guatemala sentences officials over 2017 shelter fire that killed 41 girls

A Guatemalan court on Tuesday sentenced six people to prison terms ranging from six to 25 years for their roles in a 2017 fire that killed 41 girls at a state-run youth shelter.
The defendants – two former police officers and four former child protection officials – were convicted of homicide, mistreatment of minors, abuse of authority and breach of duty.
The sentences mark a significant step in a national tragedy that drew international condemnation and exposed systemic abuse within Guatemala’s state shelters.
