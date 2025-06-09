Guatemala sentences officials over 2017 shelter fire that killed 41 girls

[Source : Reuters]

A Guatemalan court on Tuesday sentenced six people to prison terms ranging from six to 25 years for their roles in a 2017 fire that killed 41 girls at a state-run youth shelter.

The defendants – two former police officers and four former child protection officials – were convicted of homicide, mistreatment of minors, abuse of authority and breach of duty.

The sentences mark a significant step in a national tragedy that drew international condemnation and exposed systemic abuse within Guatemala’s state shelters.

