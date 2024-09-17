World

Germany brings back border checks to curb migration

Reuters

September 17, 2024 7:56 am

[Source: Reuters]

Germany reintroduced temporary border checks including at its frontiers with France and the Netherlands as part of efforts to combat irregular migration and cross-border crime.

The coalition government has toughened its stance on migration following a surge in arrivals, in particular people fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East, and a rise in support for the opposition far-right and conservatives.

The measures have, however, sparked concern among migration experts, who question their long-term effectiveness, suggesting they are more symbolic than substantive.

Article continues after advertisement

“The signal is deterrence – an attempt to demonstrate the ability to act,” said Hans Vorlaender, chairperson of Germany’s expert council on integration and migration.

While the border controls may be a short-term deterrent, smuggling networks often find new routes, Vorlaender said, adding that a more sustainable solution would be to process migrants asylum applications at the EU’s external borders.

RIGOROUS CHECKS

On Germany’s eastern border, at the bridge connecting the town of Frankfurt-Oder with Slubice in Poland, a German police officer stood at control points, managing the flow of traffic and ensuring rigorous border checks.

“That’s the right thing to do, the right way. It just should have happened much earlier,” said passerby, Kerstin Rubelt.

But the measure sparked a small protest by pro-asylum activists in the town, with a dozen carrying signs reading: “Open Hearts, Open Minds, Open Borders”.

“The question of whether someone comes here illegally or whether someone is a criminal is not the decisive question; the decisive question is racism, which is also promoted and triggered by this,” Rene Pachmann, Catholic university chaplain at European University Viadrina, told Reuters.

DOUBTS OVER EFFECTIVENESS

The border controls are being reintroduced at a time when Germany has seen a 21.7% drop in asylum applications in the first eight months of the year.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser attributed the decline to controls introduced last year, which prevented over 30,000 unauthorised entries.

However, migration experts interviewed by Reuters said it is difficult to prove the decrease was a direct result of those measures.

The new controls primarily target asylum seekers coming from neighbouring EU countries, invoking the EU’s Dublin rules, which require asylum applications to be processed in the first EU country of arrival.

Marc Speer, a sociologist at bordermonitoring.eu, noted that only 30% of asylum applications in Germany are Dublin cases.

Marcus Engler, from the German Center for Integration and Migration Research (DeZIM), said migration patterns are typically shaped by a range of factors, including political upheavals at home and shifts in EU and national policy.

“It’s challenging to scientifically assess how these border controls influence the arrival of irregular migrants,” he said.

Germany remains committed to EU asylum laws and provides individual procedures for asylum claims, which makes it an attractive destination, said Maximilian Pichl, an asylum law professor at RheinMain University of Applied Sciences.

Existing migration networks and communities in Germany continue to draw migrants, he said.

CRITICISM

The checks now extend to northern and western borders with countries also including Belgium, Luxembourg and Denmark, adding to existing controls at crossings with Poland, the Czech Republic, Austria, and Switzerland.

On Monday, traffic at the borders was reported to be flowing smoothly. However, the new controls have faced criticism from Germany’s neighbours including Poland and Austria.

Critics argue that the reintroduced controls jeopardise the EU’s principle of free movement and risk undermining solidarity within the bloc.

In Schengen, Luxembourg, the birthplace of borderless Europe, resident Lucien Max doubted the measures would be effective and was concerned about their impact on commuters.

“I doubt if they really catch those people who need to be caught. It is more of a nuisance than something that helps.”

German federal police will carry out checks flexibly, the interior ministry said, focusing on minimising disruptions to commuters, travellers, and trade.

However, with limited policing resources, selective checks described as “smart controls” by the ministry may lead to racial profiling, experts warn.

“These checks are usually directed against people of colour. Studies show that such random checks can open the door to racial profiling,” said Pichl.

The German interior ministry on Monday reiterated that racially motivated police actions are unacceptable and unlawful.

Leaders unite for climate resilience at IUCN Forum

Vanua Levu sees surge in investments

Investment Fiji bridges local businesses with global investors

Fleet expansion brings new opportunities for seafarers

Local government preps for upcoming elections

Outdated human rights reports prompt UN recommendation

Fiji targets five per cent growth

Milad-un-Nabi celebrations reinforce Fiji’s inclusivity

Lack of weather info leaves Fijians unprepared

Water supply issues in Nasinu

K9 team arrests burglary suspect

Portugal asks Europe for help as wildfires rage

Germany brings back border checks to curb migration

Cikamatana to debut for Australia on home soil

Strong player connections key to Byrne’s coaching success

Nayacalevu alleges Fiji rugby corruption threatened RWC clash

Zumi lauds Suva Tennis organizers

Springboks wary of Argentina menace in Rugby Championship showdown

Coe, multi-millionaire Eliasch among seven candidates for IOC presidency

Central Europe braces for further flooding 'apocalypse'

Byrne satisfied with Flying Fijians scrum

Junior and Zumi claim men's and women's singles title

Stars of The Bear win early awards at TV's Emmys

City hearing into alleged financial breaches to start

New signings Gallagher and Alvarez have energised Atletico, says Simeone

Boeing strike could drag on as workers push for higher wages, union leader says

Stars in Victoria to film Netflix thriller

Russian bomb strikes Kharkiv apartment building, one dead, 42 injured, officials say

Trump safe after new assassination attempt, suspect arrested

Habosi in trouble

Prabhu claims over 45 category in Tennis Championship

Alleged murder case transferred to High Court

Eyes on the prize for India's weightlifting team

Rabuka endorses Fiji’s neutral foreign policy

Police conduct drug-related arrests

Aussie Elizabeth Debicki wins Emmy Award for The Crown

MSME financing challenges persist: FCEF

Houthi missile reaches central Israel for first time, no injuries reported

Challenges of serving in rural areas

Paul Stanley: KISS avatar show a 'must-see experience'

Air Canada strikes last-minute deal with pilots' union, averting strike

Liam Wright re-signs to aim high with Queensland Reds

Floods claim more lives as torrential rain pounds central Europe

Cronulla face unwanted finals record against Cowboys

Emmy Awards 2024: Full list of winners

Trump safe after multiple shots fired near his Florida golf course

Rearranging Fiji's economy crucial

Prasad calls for reflection on Islamic values

Fiji's aging population to benefit from essential services

Byrne backs Flying Fijians for stronger PNC final performance

Elder levels up in Weightlifting Championship

Economic recovery on track for Koro

Rodu proud of Junior Kulas

Barcelona, PSG & Bayern keep up perfect starts

Dog Unit arrests theft suspect

Yamal double leads Barca to 4-1 thrashing of Girona

Rain washes out England v Australia final T20 with series drawn

Newcastle's long-range double stuns Wolves in 2-1 comeback victory

Higuita amazes as Afghanistan, Argentina and Libya win

Canada beat Britain to reach Davis Cup quarter-finals

New Zealand lose a tight opening encounter at FIFA Futsal World Cup in Uzbekistan

Japan to face Fiji in Pacific final after romping past Samoa

Messi scores two in four minutes on injury return

Gabriel's header earns Arsenal 1-0 win at Spurs in feisty derby

Cherry on top as Sea Eagles down Bulldogs in finals thriller

Canakaivata gives credit where it’s due

Rewa strengthens grip on DFPL standings

Government committed to maritime industry development

New jetty to boost infrastructure

Chinese farmers key to Fiji's agriculture: President

FBC TV to air "Breaking the Habit"

New Caledonia advances to the OFC U-16 Women's Championship semi-finals

Suva crushes Nadroga in dominant display

Justin Timberlake pleads guilty to impaired driving in New York

Deputy PM warns of drug surge in schools

Putin's options for Ukraine missiles response include nuclear test, experts say

Russia, Ukraine exchange 206 prisoners in second swap in two days

Elton John eyes releasing new album by Christmas

Hundreds of child sex offenders tracked in airports

Ikanivere lauds team for holding the fort

Navua triumphs over Tailevu Naitasiri in commanding victory

Narrow loss sees Solomon Islands face nervous wait

Rabuka advises aspiring leaders to avoid allegations

At least 10 Palestinians killed in Gaza strike

Bright future for aviation academy towards profitability

Man charged with murder

All Blacks prop Newell ruled out of Australia test with calf injury

The Cure's long-awaited new album due in November

Fiji benefit from increased Indian ITEC scholarships

Suva Tennis President urges families to support championship

The Roshans expected to premiere on Netflix in December 2024

Argentina see off Finland, reach Davis Cup Final

AC Milan win in Serie A but Juventus, Bologna held

Venezuela arrests Spain, US nationals over 'plot'

These men are dancing an ode to Indigenous brotherhood

Fears of further flood deaths as rain lashes Europe

Prasad pushes for investor-friendly environment

1,327 Termite grant applications processed

Fijiana thrashed by Scotland

Fiji-China MOU ignites new era of cooperation

Lodoni feast draws thousands of old scholars for RKS

Flying Fijians through to PNC final

Stunning Duran goal earns Aston Villa 3-2 victory over Everton

Haaland at the double for Man City - but Liverpool slip

England cruise to win over world champions New Zealand

Six-try Ireland continue resurgence in win over Australia

Feldt inspires Cowboys to finals triumph against Knights

Grant leads Storm to crushing defeat of Sharks

Mother charged with murdering her two sons fronts court

Flying Fijians primed for USA clash

Lil Wayne feels hurt after being passed over as Super Bowl halftime headliner. The snub ‘broke’ him

Hopes dashed for Junior Kulas

Prasad creates history for Chess Fiji

Vasu urges disciplined saving

Fiji positioned as strategic shipping hub: PM

Ministry targets injectable drug use with rehab center

Stella Maris celebrates 70 years

Increase in participation at Tennis championship

Chilean author Isabel Allende joins Barbie doll collection

Matawailevu man wins big at Pacific Energy first draw

Former No.1 Osaka splits with Belgian coach Fissette

Labasa beats Nasinu in DFPL

Bills-Dolphins Thursday night game was third most-watched in Amazon Prime Video history

Bomb threats in Ohio after Trump lies about immigrants

PM applauds China's poverty-fighting strategy

Strategy targets workforce challenges in healthcare

Flying Fijians brace for Eagles

Tonga dig deep to beat resilient Cook Islands

Minister speaks out on timber mislabeling

Kunavula locked in with Waratahs for next season

TIFF 2024: Protests go on despite suspension of 'Russians at War' screenings

Outsourcing sector poised for $500 million growth

Prince Harry is marking a midlife milestone far from family

After docs about Taylor Swift and Brooke Shields, filmmaker turns her camera to NYC psychics

Nabura and Galo to debut

England striker makes Saudi debut in draw with Ronaldo's team

US citizens sentenced to death over DR Congo coup bid

Innovative interventions needed to tackle drugs

USA kicking game worries Byrne

Raid leads to arrest in marijuana discovery

Rodu hopes for top spot

EU boosts Fiji's sustainable development efforts

Fiji commits to Delhi Declaration

Ronaldo reaches one billion followers on social media

Nausori has a thriving economy: Narsey

Relentless procession by the Panthers roasts the Roosters

Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Holly Ramsay engaged to Olympic Gold Medalist Adam Peaty

RKS claims Sovanivalu shield

MTV VMAs 2024: See who won

Vietnam's death toll from typhoon rises to 233

Ukraine says Russian warplanes hit grain vessel

Byrne commends Tabuavou

Nikki Bella files for divorce two weeks

TSLS merit-based scholarship rules for repeaters clarified

Beach soccer in Suva tomorrow

Radrodro highlights need for quality education

Man dies after losing control of his vehicle

India doctors defy court order to continue strike over Kolkata rape

Vakaloloma reflects on U20 World Cup

Coalition government restores confidence: Prasad

Juveniles remanded for alleged rape

A favorable environment for children diagnosed with cancer

Harvey Weinstein indicted on new sexual assault allegations

Financial scams and fraud tops complaint list

Tech giants who fail to protect scam victims in strife

China denies claims of cyberattack on PIF

BAT Fiji signs solar project deal

FHL Group reports 11% increase profit before tax

Fiji Outrigger regatta and beach clean-up at Wailoaloa

Afghanistan-New Zealand Test enters record books

Russia claims start of fightback in Kursk region

Jon Bon Jovi persuaded a woman to come off the ledge of a bridge

Cardi B announces arrival of 3rd child: 'Prettiest little thing'

Russia can end war now, says PM

Higher aged care payments to boost quality, fairness

Australia inks $660 million hydrogen pact with Germany

MoH decentralizes minor works

Media plays a vital role on dismantling stigma

Lease enforcement powers strengthened

Farmers urged to share feedback

'Shogun' leads Emmys drama race

Byrne names team for PNC semifinal

Junior kulas focuses on fitness

EU boosts Fiji’s economic and climate efforts

Nadal pulls out of Laver Cup

Gavoka calls for regional cooperation at Aviation Summit

TIFF Directors with Japanese roots offer stories of love

TSLS begins scholarship awareness

Elon Musk decries Australian misinformation crackdown

New finals system for 2025 Super Rugby Pacific

Juveniles charged for rape

Garcia reaches Guadalajara quarterfinals

Digicel Fiji opens new store in Nausori

Ian McKellen would like to finish what he started

Typhoon death toll in Vietnam rises to 226

Murder accused yet to be charged

New boat for Visoqo Nursing Station

A worrying lifestyle trend

Trump bid to move hush money criminal case to federal court stalls

Taylor Swift wins seven VMAs, tying Beyonce