Gaza’s ceasefire reveals a health nightmare

[ Source: AP ]

Hospitals and clinics destroyed. Millions of tons of debris contaminated with toxic substances, unexploded ordnance and human remains. Tens of thousands of people with injuries that will require a lifetime of care.

As Gaza’s residents return to what is left of their homes, they face new risks on top of monumental health challenges. Fifteen months of war has killed more than 47,000 people, according to local health officials, displaced 90% of Gazans and reduced many areas to rubble. Clean water is in short supply and sewers, so important for protecting public health, are badly damaged spurring worries about the spread of infectious disease.

Aid groups are rushing to provide food and supplies amid a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas as they plan the best way forward.

“You have a population with just every health need imaginable … (who have) been unable to get access to care … for more than a year,” said Yara Asi, an expert in global health management and visiting scholar at the FXB Center of Health and Human Rights at Harvard. “What is that going to look like in the near future and the long term ?”

Here’s a look at some of the urgent health issues.