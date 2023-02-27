Factbox: Results so far from Nigeria's presidential election

[Source: Reuters]

Nigeria’s electoral commission has announced the following results following the country’s presidential election.

The final tally expected within five days of the close of voting on Sunday.

Below are tallies for the top three candidates – Bola Tinubu from the All Progressives Congress party (APC), main opposition leader Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Labour Party’s (LP) Peter Obi.

EKITI STATE

Bola Tinubu (APC) 201,494

Atiku Abubakar (PDP) 89,554

Peter Obi (LP) 11,397