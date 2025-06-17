[ Source: BBC News ]

At least 22 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli gunfire near aid distribution sites operated by the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

The Israel Defense Forces said it was examining the reports.

Hundreds of Palestinians have been killed trying to get food from the GHF sites, opened by Israel after it partially lifted a three-month blockade which the UN said had pushed the Gazan population to the brink of starvation.

Renowned Samoan fashion designer Arthur Folasa Ah Loo, known as Afa Ah Loo, was killed after being hit by gunfire at an anti-Trump “No Kings” march on Saturday.

Police say he was an “innocent bystander” and was shot when an event “peacekeeper” fired at a man running towards the crowd with a rifle.

Members of the Samoan community in Utah say they are shocked and grieving Ah Loo, a widely respected fashion designer who shared his Samoan heritage through his work.

