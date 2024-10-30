World

CNN bans panelist for racism

Reuters

October 30, 2024 10:16 am

[Source: Reuters]

CNN apologized and said it banned a conservative commentator from its network after he made on-air remarks toward a Muslim journalist that the outlet described as racist.

During a discussion late on Monday about the rhetoric used in Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s weekend Madison Square Garden rally, Trump supporter and panelist Ryan Girdusky told Muslim journalist Mehdi Hasan: “Well, I hope your beeper doesn’t go off.”

The comments, which received tens of millions of views online, were an apparent reference to Israeli attacks targeting the Hezbollah militant group’s radios and pagers in Lebanon. Hasan had earlier said he was pro-Palestinian.

Rights advocates have noted rising threats and hateful rhetoric against American Muslims, Arabs and Jews since the eruption of Israel’s wars in Gaza and Lebanon following an Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Palestinian Hamas militants.

CNN anchor Abby Philip apologized to Hasan after the incident.

Girdusky apologized for his comments on air but also defended himself on social media, saying it was a joke.

