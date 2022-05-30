Niue is latest Pacific nation to sign a cooperation agreement with China

[Source: Newshub]

Niue appears to be the latest Pacific nation eager to sign a cooperation agreement with China after Samoa inked an economic and technical pact with Beijing at the weekend.

China foreign minister Wang Yi is currently on a tour of the Pacific, seeking a 10-nation deal on security and trade.

Anne-Marie Brady, a Chinese politics specialist from the University of Canterbury, called China’s strategy in the Pacific a “blitzkrieg”.

Prof Brady warned China’s strategy could see New Zealand and Australia as well as other Western powers cut off from defending Pacific Island nations.

Prof Brady told AM host Ryan Bridge China was using its economy as an appeal to smaller nations – but is really after a strong security force amid growing tensions with Taiwan.

Prof Brady said China was looking to countries that fall in good geography for strategic security and militarisation.

Prof Brady’s comments come after Samoa and the Solomon Islands already signed controversial agreements with China.

New Zealand Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta refused an interview with Newshub on Sunday.

She has not fronted on the issue of China in the Pacific for four days.