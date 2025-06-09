Bus plunges into ravine in Guatemala, killing 15

Fifteen people died and 19 were injured after a bus lost control and plunged into a ravine in Solola, Guatemala, on Saturday (December 27).

The bus had departed from Guatemala City and was heading toward San Marcos along the Inter-American Highway when it lost control around midnight, according to authorities.

Dozens of rescuers and approximately 20 ambulances were deployed to the scene in the early hours of the day, conducting a two-and-a-half-hour operation to extract victims and transport the injured to hospitals in neighboring communities.

Article continues after advertisement

Volunteer firefighters spokesman Leandro Amado confirmed the death toll included 11 men, three women, and one minor. Guatemala’s mountainous highways are frequently the site of fatal bus accidents due to steep terrain and challenging road conditions.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.