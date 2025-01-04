Blinken heads to South Korea, Japan and France

[Source: Reuters]

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to South Korea, Japan and France from Jan. 4-9, the State Department said, amid a political crisis in Seoul.

South Korea’s presidential guards and military troops on Friday prevented authorities from arresting impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, under criminal investigation for insurrection over his Dec. 3, 2024, martial law bid.

Blinken will meet with senior South Korean government officials and will discuss how they “can strengthen key efforts to promote a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific, as well as trilateral efforts with Japan,” the State Department said.

In France, he will discuss challenges in the Middle East and Europe, the release said, amid ongoing efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza.