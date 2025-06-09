Belgium's biggest wildfire on record heads towards Germany

[Photo: Reuters]

Firefighters battled with the aid of Dutch helicopters on Sunday to contain Belgium’s biggest wildfire, which has already burned 3,000 hectares of land and which local authorities said was heading towards the German border.

Across Europe, successive heatwaves have intensified drought and left vegetation tinder-dry, fuelling severe wildfires.

Two people died on Sunday as fires swept through the Greek island of Salamina, while a hundred French firefighters were on ⁠their way to help combat a blaze in Aragon, Spain, which has destroyed 16,600 hectares.