At least 40 dead in Switzerland ski resort bar fire

EPA/Shuttershock

Around 40 people have died after a fire ripped through a bar in a ski resort in southern Switzerland, police have said. A further 115 people are injured, many of them “severely”.

The fire broke out at around 01:30 (00:30 GMT) during new year celebrations in a bar called Le Constellation in Crans-Montana.

Officials investigating the incident have not mentioned any cause, but categorically ruled out an attack.

People from multiple countries have been affected. Regional police commander Frédéric Gisler has said the priority in the coming days was to identify those who have died “so that their bodies can be returned rapidly” to their families.

