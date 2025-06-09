Apple boosts AI features but leaves Siri behind for now

[Photo Credit: AP Photo]

Artificial intelligence technology will be used to screen unknown phone calls, translate messages in real time, and guide runners through their workouts, but it is not yet ready to take Apple’s voice assistant to the next level.

The US tech giant revealed plans for future AI features at its Worldwide Developers Conference in California on Tuesday, unveiling a host of upcoming software additions for its smartphones, tablets and computers.

But the company also revealed it would need “more time” to boost the capabilities of its voice assistant Siri using AI in a move that one analyst said would surprise the market.

Despite the delay, artificial intelligence dominated software enhancements announced at the event, ranging from a major design change to the way devices handle messages and phone calls.

Apple software engineering senior vice-president Craig Federighi said AI software would be key to changing the way people used personal technology.

AI features coming to Apple devices will include Call Screening that automatically answers and collects details from unknown callers, Live Translation that will work with foreign languages in messages and phone calls, and changes to let users search the web for images they see on screen.

Exercise, including indoor and outdoor runs, will also get an AI boost with a feature called Workout Buddy that promises to use personal fitness history to tailor sessions, and future Apple software releases will feature a translucent design called Liquid Glass and be renamed for the year.

