A mother's anguish: One son to be freed from Gaza, another left behind

News that Israel and Hamas have reached a hostage release deal after 15 months of war in Gaza is bittersweet for Ruth Strum — one of her sons is expected to be freed, but a second will be left behind in captivity for now.

“It is not easy for a mother to hear this,” Strum told Reuters, wearing a red t-shirt emblazoned with photos of her two burly sons and the plea: “Bring Iair and Eitan home”.

Although she has no information on their whereabouts in the heavily bombarded Gaza Strip, Strum said she was sure they had been kept together.