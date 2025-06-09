Empty FSC quarter destroyed by fire

[Photo: File]

Vacant buildings are coming under scrutiny after another empty structure was destroyed by fire in Rakiraki.

The National Fire Authority says the incident highlights growing concerns over fires involving unoccupied properties, which can remain unchecked for long periods and become fire hazards.

The fire broke out at an old wooden FSC quarter along FSC Road, Rakiraki, on Saturday night.

Rakiraki firefighters were alerted by Police at about 8:54pm and arrived at the scene six minutes later.

Article continues after advertisement

Eight firefighters responded using two fire appliances. They found the vacant building fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters contained the blaze and prevented it from spreading to nearby areas. Three tanks of water were also replenished from a nearby fire hydrant during the operation.

The building had reportedly been vacant for several years and suffered about 100 percent damage. It measured about 19 metres by 28 metres. The cost of the damage has not yet been determined.

NFA Chief Executive Officer Puamau Sowane says property owners must continue to monitor and maintain buildings even when they are not occupied.

He says electrical systems are another major concern, particularly in properties where power remains connected.

Sowane is also urging property owners to remove combustible materials, keep surroundings clear and ensure vacant buildings are securely locked.

He says unsecured properties can become vulnerable to illegal occupation, increasing the risk of accidental or deliberate fires.

The cause of the Rakiraki fire has not yet been established.

The NFA will investigate the incident to determine how the fire started and the circumstances surrounding it.