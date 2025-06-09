News

Long-term energy security and resilience push

Mosese Raqio Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

September 2, 2026 10:00 am

[Photo: File]

Fiji will continue to closely monitor the global energy crisis and work with the private sector and civil society to provide practical and targeted support.

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations Agni Deo Singh says the ongoing Middle East conflict has exposed the vulnerability of small island economies to global disruptions.

He says higher fuel prices have increased the cost of basic goods and services in Fiji, putting further pressure on vulnerable communities.

Singh made the comments during the Leaders’ Dialogue with the private sector and civil society organizations at the 55th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders’ Meeting in Palau.

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He says strengthening Pacific resilience to the energy crisis requires strong Government action alongside active involvement from businesses and civil society.

Singh says the region’s activation of the Biketawa Declaration and Regional Response Mechanism has highlighted the different impacts of the crisis across Pacific countries.

He says stronger regional coordination is needed to diversify fuel supplies, strengthen energy infrastructure and accelerate the transition to renewable energy.

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