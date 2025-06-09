Flu cases top 5,000

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Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu is urging Fijians to seek medical attention early, as flu-like illness continues to spread across the country.

More than 5,000 cases have been recorded so far, with health facilities also seeing an increase in people seeking treatment.

Dr Lalabalavu says the rise in people visiting health facilities is encouraging, as early medical attention can help prevent complications.

He is also reminding the public that simple precautions can help reduce the spread, including keeping warm and drinking plenty of fluids.