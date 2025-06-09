Fiji shares fuel crisis lessons

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji’s experience in managing the recent international fuel crisis is being shared with energy regulators across the Pacific.

Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission CEO Senikavika Jiuta says Fiji had to balance protecting consumers from sudden price increases while ensuring fuel supplies continued.

She says FCCC used a price-smoothing system to reduce the immediate impact of higher international fuel prices on consumers and businesses.

Jiuta adds the approach gave consumers and businesses time to adjust, while allowing fuel suppliers to continue securing supplies.

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She says clear communication with fuel companies, consumers, the government and other stakeholders was also important during the crisis.

Fiji’s experience was shared at the OPERA conference in Brisbane, where Pacific regulators discussed ways to respond to major economic shocks.

Jiuta says Fiji’s experience can help other Pacific countries prepare for future fuel and economic crises.