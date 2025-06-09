Natadola Google project faces consultation concerns

[Photo: Supplied]

The Google ICT Facility project in Natadola is facing concerns from two affected villages over consultation and promised benefits.

Representatives of Nahoqo and Sanasana say they were not properly informed about the project, its impacts and the benefits for their communities.

They say most discussions were verbal and claim there is no written agreement covering land use and compensation.

Vanua o Nahoqo representative Rupeni Bisi says the community expected more discussions after an initial meeting, but this did not happen.

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The villagers also say they have not received the compensation they were promised.

However, Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says the required approval was received from the landowners before the project was finalised.

The villages also questioned whether an Environmental Impact Assessment was carried out.

Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change Dr Sivendra Michael says an EIA was completed.

However, he says further consultation is still needed for the trenching works before the Ministry can consider approval for that part of the project.

FBC News has contacted FNPF and iTLTB for comment but has not yet received a response.