Food prices push inflation up

[Photo: FILE]

The cost of living remains higher than a year ago, with Fiji’s inflation rate reaching 7.6 per cent in August.

The latest figures from the Fiji Bureau of Statistics show prices fell slightly by 0.1 per cent in August compared with July.

Transport recorded the biggest monthly drop, falling by 4.0 per cent. This was mainly due to lower prices for fuel and spare parts.

Housing costs also fell by 0.7 per cent, while prices for alcohol, tobacco and yaqona dropped by 0.9 percent.

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However, food prices moved in the opposite direction. Food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 2.2 per cent.

Higher prices were recorded for bread, cereals, milk, cheese, eggs, vegetables and cooking oils.

Prices also increased for personal care items, jewellery and watches, medicines and household appliances.

The Bureau says the average annual inflation rate for the 12 months to August was 1.0 per cent.

It says the CPI measures changes in the prices of goods and services bought by households.