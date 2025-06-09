Craft workshop keeps youth away from drugs

[Photo: Lusiana Divokitira]

Keeping young people engaged in positive activities during their free time is being highlighted to steer them away from drugs and other harmful influences.

This is the focus of a five-day craft workshop, allowing youth to explore their creativity, learn new skills, and make productive use of their school holidays.

Administrator for Suva Multicultural Center, Esther Whippy says providing positive activities is vital as communities face growing concerns over youth drug use and smoking.

“Actually, it’s quite an inspiring workshop, most of all training our young generation for them to focus on whatever will keep them away from this critical time that we are living in, especially with this high risk of drugs, smoking at a younger age. Keeping them busy in their school holidays.”

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Whippy says the initiative gives children a safe environment during the break.

“I asked the Indian High Commission if we could do a workshop that can help our children to be safe in these critical times because while being out there on the street, seeing the youngest child as eight years old on the street, this is what we’re trying to do. First, to keep them busy, keep our younger children, generation busy, in whatever time they are free.”

Workshop teacher Josivini Marama says strong participation shows their interest in learning skills and expressing themselves.

“It really means a lot to me to see so many young people participating in this workshop. It is encouraging to see them showing interest, learning new things and using their time in a positive way.”

The workshop demonstrates how creative activities provide youth with meaningful opportunities to develop skills that benefit them beyond the school break.