$2.2m proposed for school meals

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

A proposed $2.2 million allocation for two school meal pilots in the 2027–2028 Budget could be the first step towards a nationwide home-grown school feeding programme.

The proposal is part of a policy brief presented at the launch of Fiji’s Home-Grown School Meals Policy.

Fiji National University Assistant Lecturer in Food Science, Asaeli Naika, says the initiative could help address rising obesity rates among children, with one in three aged 10 to 14 being overweight or obese.

The proposed programme would provide at least 120 grams of vegetables per student each day, addressing concerns over low vegetable consumption among Fiji’s children.

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“We know that children in Fiji consume less than 40 grams of vegetables per day on average, which means they’re falling short on global targets of 400 grams of fruits and vegetables. That includes approximately 200 grams of vegetables daily. Per person, per day.”

Naika says this programme could generate income for farmers and offer reliable markets.

Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Atonio Lalabalavu says schools must do more than teach children about healthy eating.

“Our responsibility cannot be limited to telling children to eat healthy food. We must create environments in which nutritious choices are accessible, affordable and readily available.”

This programme is a collaborative effort involving the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Health, and Ministry of Agriculture to improve children’s diets while securing markets for local farmers.