BOG VVIP tickets sold out in seven minutes

[Photo: FILE]

The 72 VVIP Extra Battle of the Giants $200 five-day package tickets were sold out in seven minutes.

Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says the 642 seats for the $150 five-day package are still being sold.

He says there’s something like 270 seats left and they expect it to be sold out by Friday.

The Fiji FA CEO also says the $20 and $15 tickets are selling very fast.

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He further says that this year’s tournament will offer fans more than just exciting football, with sponsors coming on board to create an enhanced match-day atmosphere through giveaways and other activities.

Yusuf adds that, together with their sponsors, they will have giveaways and several activities for the fans.

Fiji FA, according to Yusuf, wants everyone who comes through the gates to enjoy the Extra Experience — not only the football but the atmosphere and entertainment around the tournament.

Yusuf says excitement was already building, with VVIP tickets sold out and other ticket categories continuing to attract strong interest.

The first match on Friday kicks off at 1pm with Suva taking on Navua and Labasa faces Nasinu at 3pm.

At 5pm, Rewa meets Lautoka before Nadi and Ba face off at 7pm.

You can catch all BOG games live commentaries on Radio Fiji 2.