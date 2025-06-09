Billions promised, delivery under watch

[Photo: File]

The Fiji-Australia Vuvale Union will bring major new Australian funding for Fiji’s security, health, infrastructure and economic development.

Thus, the government says the real test will be how those commitments are delivered.

The Office of the Prime Minister today told Parliament’s Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence that Australia has committed $1.5 billion under the 10-year Vuvale Union Work Plan.

Permanent Secretary for the Office of the Prime Minister Dr Lesikimacuata Korovavala said the package represents roughly a doubling of Australia’s existing commitment to Fiji.

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He said the Union was designed to strengthen Fiji’s sovereignty and agency while giving the country a greater role in regional security and economic cooperation.

“Fiji and Australia have agreed to work together in implementation. Treaty includes a ministerial-level forum and senior officials’ bookmark, which I have referred to already, which draws on the faith leaders, traditional leaders, community and business groups. This is the first time such voices have been brought formally to such a level.”

The package includes $284 million to combat transnational crime and illicit drugs, including support for a new police headquarters.

Another $158 million has been committed to health, including support for a new national hospital and Fiji’s response to HIV.

Australia has also committed $228 million in grants and $550 million in loans for nation-building infrastructure, including maritime infrastructure and climate adaptation.

A further $146 million will support Fiji’s digital transition, including data centres, cyber security, artificial intelligence cooperation and digital skills.

Korovavala said more than $48 million is earmarked for economic security and diversification, including high-value agriculture, agri-processing, market access and supply chain resilience.

The agreement also expands opportunities for Fijians travelling to Australia.

Once the treaties enter into force and the required regulatory changes are made, Fijians will be eligible to apply for stays of up to four months, while business visitors will be able to apply for five-year multiple-entry visas.

A new education partnership is also planned from 2029, under which selected Fijian students will be able to study at Australian universities under the same conditions as Australian students.

The two countries are also committing $39 million to establish an Ocean of Peace Centre with the Pacific Islands Forum and regional partners.

Korovavala said the centre was expected to monitor implementation of both the Vuvale Union and the Ocean of Peace Alliance.

He states the agreements are intended to extend beyond the Fiji-Australia relationship and contribute to wider Pacific regionalism.

The Vuvale Union negotiations began in November last year and were completed on April 22 this year. Fiji’s negotiations were led by the Office of the Prime Minister, with the involvement of permanent secretaries, the Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces and the Commissioner of Police.

The treaties are now before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence for consideration.

Korovavala told the committee the key is in delivery, with implementation, tracking and learning expected to determine whether the commitments translate into results for Fiji.