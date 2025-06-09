Players to receive scholarships

[Photo: FILE]

A total of 30 high school rugby players will soon receive scholarships to help develop their talent and skills.

Fiji Under-20 head coach Tui Osborne says the names of the selected players will be announced once the selection process is finalised.

The players took part in a talent identification programme in Ba over the weekend as part of efforts to identify and develop the next generation of rugby players.

Osborne says the programme is aimed at preparing young players who could go on to represent Fiji at the national level.

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“So we’re going to do a review with other coaches, review on film as well; we’ll look into the film and make sure we’re making the right decisions with our selections.”

Meanwhile, another 30 players will be selected to join the Fiji Rugby Union’s High Performance programmes in their respective zones.