Ellis joins Flying Fijians as interim defence coach

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

The FIJI Water Flying Fijians have added international coaching experience to their ranks, with David Ellis appointed interim Defence Coach ahead of the Pacific Nations Cup in September.

The highly experienced British coach is already in camp with the national side, working alongside the coaching staff and players as preparations intensify for the tournament.

Ellis brings more than 25 years of experience at the highest levels of international and professional rugby, with a speciality in defensive systems and player development.

His coaching career includes involvement in more than 1,000 professional club matches and over 200 Test matches.

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Ellis is best known for his 11-year stint with France, serving as Assistant Coach for Defence from 2000 to 2011.

During that period, France won multiple Six Nations titles, including Grand Slams, reached the Rugby World Cup semi-finals in 2003 and 2007, and went on to the 2011 World Cup final, where they narrowly lost 8–7 to New Zealand.

His international coaching experience also includes consultancy work with the All Blacks during their 3–0 series victory over the British and Irish Lions in 2005, as well as defence coaching roles with Tonga and Romania.

More recently, Ellis worked with Romania during its 2023 Rugby World Cup qualification campaign, helping the side secure a bronze medal in the Rugby Europe Championship.

At club level, he has coached extensively in England and France, with stints at Gloucester, Castres Olympique, CA Brive, London Irish and Lyon.

His immediate task with the Flying Fijians will be to strengthen the side’s defensive systems while working closely with the wider coaching group as Fiji prepares for its Pacific Nations Cup campaign.

Ellis is already actively involved in the team’s training camp, with the Flying Fijians stepping up preparations for the September tournament.