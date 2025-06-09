Pivotal moment for Basketball Fiji: Fox

[Photo: BASKETBALL FIJI/ FACEBOOK]

Basketball Fiji has reached a new milestone, with captain Joshua Fox believing the national side’s historic qualification for the FIBA Asia Cup 2029 Pre-Qualifiers Second Round could mark a turning point for the sport in the country.

Fiji secured its place in the next round after a memorable victory over Vietnam, achieving the highest international finish in the country’s basketball history.

For Fox, who has been part of Fiji’s journey in Asia since their first FIBA Asia Cup campaign in Thailand, the breakthrough is the reward for years of hard work.

“It means a lot. We’ve been striving for something this great. I’m very proud of the boys. It’s definitely a crazy uphill battle.”

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Fox highlighted the challenge facing Fiji, with many of their opponents boasting professional players, regular international fixtures and established preparation programmes.

“For us to come together and get a win was very historic, and I’m very proud of the boys.”

The victory was also particularly significant for Fox, who described it as his first win in Asia after experiencing a difficult introduction to the competition at Fiji’s first Asia Cup appearance in Thailand.

“That allowed us to know kind of where the level had to be. Now that we have this team, I think we were able to continue making steps forward. You don’t want to take steps backwards.”

Fox believes Fiji’s progress has established a strong platform for the next generation, with young players now able to build on what the current national side has achieved.

Since making his first appearances for Fiji in 2015, Fox has witnessed the growth of the sport firsthand.

“It’s been a crazy journey to see how far we’ve come.”

Fox also pointed to the emergence of younger local talent and growing interest from players based overseas as signs of a brighter future for the national team.

But with Fiji now preparing for the second round in the November window, Fox says the country must seize the opportunity by investing further in basketball.

“I think it’s a pivotal time for us to start actually investing in it.”

Fox called for more local competitions, improved national-team camps, regular test matches and greater support for players as Fiji looks to build on its historic breakthrough.

For Fox, the target is simple.

“Hopefully come back in November, play in the next stage and hopefully sneak out a win. Maybe two. That would be nice.”

Fiji will return to action in the FIBA Asia Cup 2029 Pre-Qualifiers Second Round during the November window, from November 23 to December 1.