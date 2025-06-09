EFL eyes solar power boost

[Photo: FILE]

Energy Fiji Limited is moving to bring a major solar and battery project online as it works to reduce Fiji’s reliance on fossil fuels.

EFL has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with EPC Solar and its international partners for a project that could deliver up to 142 megawatts of solar generation and 240 megawatt-hours of battery storage.

The project is part of EFL’s target to energise at least 165 megawatts of new solar generation supported by battery storage by 2029.

EFL Chief Executive Renewable Energy Officer Fatiaki Gibson says the signing shows the renewable energy program is moving from planning into implementation.

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He said the priority now was to complete due diligence, agree on a commercially acceptable Power Purchase Agreement and ensure transmission infrastructure is developed alongside the project.

The MOU is not a final project award. Technical, financial and commercial assessments must still be completed, including checks on project costs, financing, tariffs and value for money for electricity consumers.

EFL and EPC Solar are targeting a Power Purchase Agreement by the first quarter of 2027, subject to the required approvals. Commercial operations are targeted for the first quarter of 2029.

The project comes as electricity demand is expected to grow by about five percent each year.

EFL currently gets about 49 percent of its electricity from renewable sources and wants to raise that to 60 per cent by 2029 and 90 per cent by 2035.

Gibson says renewable generation must be matched by transmission capacity.

EFL is working with the Asian Development Bank to accelerate transmission development and ensure the grid can handle new renewable generation.

He says the real measure of success for customers is renewable energy that is built, connected and supplying Fiji.

The Yaqara project, Gibson adds, is therefore not just a solar investment. It is part of a wider push to expand generation, battery storage and transmission while reducing dependence on fossil fuels.