From Namosi highlands to national badminton stage

Members of the Navunikabi side with their team manager at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

For the students of Navunikabi Catholic School in the highlands of Namosi, badminton was love at first swing.

The sport was introduced to them just two months ago, but their enthusiasm has already taken them to the country’s first-ever National Primary Schools Badminton Tournament.

Team manager Amio Matavutuka says the students’ passion for the sport surprised everyone at the school.

He says when they were informed about the national tournament, there was no hesitation in putting together a team and allowing the young players to compete.

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For many of the students, the past two days have been more than just a competition.

It has been an eye-opening experience, with some stepping inside the FMF Gymnasium in Suva for the very first time.

“They just really enjoyed the sport as soon as they learned how to play. It was quite hard getting them to go back to class after our first session because they just loved playing. And because of that we thought it would be a good idea to bring them to compete here in Suva. Even though this is our first time competing, you can expect us to come back every other year.”

Matavutuka believes the experience could be the beginning of something special, with badminton having huge potential to grow at the school.

He says many students have become so passionate about the sport that they are now eager to pick up a racket and play whenever they get the chance.