Kevin Sorbo says he finds acceptance after moving to Florida

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Kevin Sorbo is proud to be a Florida man now.

The Hercules: The Legendary Journeys alum left California for the Sunshine State about seven years ago, and he confirmed Sunday to Fox News Digital that he was happy with his choice.

The Minnesota native and political conservative said that through his move East, he’d found “acceptance” and dropped a few things he didn’t want.

“I mean, here in Florida, yeah, we get five months of pretty high humidity,” Sorbo acknowledged. “It’s pretty hot, but the winters here are really quite amazing. But yeah, there are things I miss, but they can keep their taxes, they can keep their traffic, and they can keep their negativity, I’m done.”

Article continues after advertisement

The few things he misses, he said, include the weather, his old house, and the golf course he frequented.

Sorbo said he’s had an “incredible” time in Florida, where he’s made good contacts. He claimed that, looking back. working in Hollywood had been like school.

He said “a lot of things in Hollywood, with their blacklisting people that have conservative or Christian viewpoints, I find it like they’re seventh grade mean girls. It’s just ridiculous and childish to me. We all have different opinions. There’s nothing wrong with that.”

Sorbo, who has no plans to return to left-leaning California, has previously alleged that he was dismissed in L.A. for his views, that he didn’t fit in.

“It’s the conservatives that are in the closet now because they saw me get canceled,” he reiterated. “But I’m still working.”

Sorbo, whose later career has included roles in Supergirl, Andromeda, The O.C., and Christian-themed projects, has been outspoken about his support for President Donald Trump.

His former costar Lucy Lawless, who worked on Hercules and starred in spinoff Xena: Warrior Princess, has called him out social media, as she did when he supported for the theory that “leftist agitators” were responsible for the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on the U.S. Capitol, as lawmakers were certifying the election of Democrat Joe Biden as president over Trump.

“No peanut,” Lawless wrote, “They are your flying monkeys, homegrown terrorists, QAnon actors. They are the douchebags that go out and do the evil bidding of people like you who like to wind them up like toys and let them do their worst.”

Sorbo’s latest project is Elijah Peel, a movie about a rockstar (Robert Malcom Cumming) who lives a sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle that causes him to have a heart attack. Afterward, a sick little girl (Evelyn Kite) inspires him to try and redeem himself.