7-year-old girl seriously wounded in London church drive-by shooting

[Source: 1News]

A drive-by shooting in central London wounded two children and four women, police said on Sunday (local time).

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called on Saturday afternoon to a church in the Euston area where a private memorial service was taking place. Police believe gunmen fired shotgun pellets from a moving car outside the church.

“People came here to attend a funeral, to be with friends and loved ones and mourn together.

“Instead, they were the victims of a senseless act of violence,” police superintendent Jack Rowlands said.