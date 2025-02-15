Zero pressure for Drua

Fijian Drua captain Tevita Ikanivere

Looking back at the hard work his players have been putting in over the past few weeks, Fijian Drua captain Tevita Ikanivere believes there is no pressure on them as they prepare to take on the ACT Brumbies in their opener later today.

Ikanivere and his side has been working tirelessly and they know what to expect against the Brumbies this afternoon.

He says morale in camp has been great, and are mentally prepared.

“I think we’ve worked hard enough to not be pressured at this moment and I know the Brumbies team worked hard as well. It’s our home game so I think we got advantage over them. We’re looking forward to beating them for the first time here tomorrow.”

The Drua co-captain also says it’s important their fans come out in numbers, noting the influence they have on the team.

Ikanivere is anticipating a physical encounter against the visitors, as they look for their first win over the Australian side to kick start the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The Swire Shipping Fijians Drua will host the Brumbies at 3.35pm this afternoon at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, and you can catch all the action live on FBC Sports.