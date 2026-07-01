Younger excited for Commonwealth debut

Don Younger during a training session at Aquatic Center in Suva last month.

While Don Younger is focused on giving his best at the Commonwealth Games, he is also looking forward to meeting and interacting with athletes from around the world.

The former Marist Brothers High School student will make his Commonwealth Games debut as part of Fiji’s national swimming team.

Younger said the opportunity to compete while building friendships with athletes from different cultures makes the event even more exciting.

The Commonwealth Games will be held in Scotland from the 25th of this month.

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“I’m excited, getting to know and compete against people from other cultures is really exciting and Im looking forward to representing the country.”