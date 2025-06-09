NFP wants tougher rules for deregistered political parties

[Photo: FILE]

The National Federation Party is calling for stricter constitutional rules to stop leaders of deregistered political parties from forming new parties before paying off outstanding debts.

The issue was raised during the Constitutional Review Commission hearing after Commissioner Merewalesi Nailatikau asked the NFP what should happen to Members of Parliament whose political parties are deregistered while they are still serving in Parliament.

NFP leader Professor Biman Prasad says the 2013 Constitution allows MPs from deregistered parties to remain in Parliament as independent members and to join another political party.

The NFP leader says there should be greater accountability for political parties that are deregistered with unpaid debts.

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“What we were saying is that the Commission needs to look at in the future. You know one party got deregistered. They split themselves into three groups. That party also left a debt behind. I think some of the people who provided services to that party are left in the dark, and our recommendation is that and now the same people who are part of it have formed parties.”

Professor Prasad says those responsible should not be allowed to form another political party or become political leaders until those debts have been paid.

“Now we’re saying that’s not acceptable. If you can’t run a party, you can’t look after your debt. You have no right to form another party and be a politician or so-called leader. That’s what we are saying in our recommendation. They should actually be discharged as a bankrupt because they owe money to people who provided services to the party.”

Nailatikau also asked about the NFP’s recommendation on the Code of Conduct.

Prasad says the 2013 Constitution provides for a Code of Conduct, but the law to enforce it has still not been passed.